READ FULL ARTICLE BY SANDRINE MARRASSÉ & JACQUIE WALTERS PHOTOS: ISHNA JACOBS The group gathers near Tapawera to hear Dr. Les Basher, geomorphologist for Landcare Research. Photo supplied. NML’s Estate Value Manager Andy Karalus examines a site in the Golden Downs forest. Golden Downs forest. Hayden Barnes of Endurance Logging with the Tractionline machine. Photo supplied. Endurance logging at work harvesting, using the fully mechanised Tractionline system. Photo supplied. Contact nelsonforests.co.nz