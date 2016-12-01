BY MAIKE VAN DER HEIDE

Anyone looking for brand new office or retail space in a high-profile area of Richmond should look no further than 9 McGlashen Ave.

Many of you will have seen progress of the new development in the last few months, and now its owners, Chris and Lloyd Wensley, are ready for a first-floor tenant.

Lloyd Wensley says the site is in a busy, sought-after area of Richmond, on a main thoroughfare, and yet plentiful parking is provided in both private and public carparks.

Already, Snap Fitness has signed up to lease the bottom floor and has opened its doors to customers.

Lloyd says the light, airy building which offers great views from the 400sqm first floor, is within an easy stroll to the cafés and shops of Richmond’s Queen St and the mall.

Currently, the whole first floor is open plan, waiting to be configured to suit the specific needs of tenants, says Lloyd.

“We can discuss what fit-outs meet the requirements of tenants.

“It’s a good quality building, the floor has been strengthened for storage loads,” says Lloyd.

The building has provided space for a lift to be installed in the future if required by a tenant and features wide stairways with access from both McGlashen Avenue and the public carpark.

“This is great for anyone seeking the security of a nice new modern building. It has been designed and built for ‘Importance level 3’ earthquake requirements which is greater than is specified for a building of this type,” says Lloyd.

The engineers Andrew Melvin King-Turner and architects Irving Smith Jack created a great design and the project was expertly managed by Martin Hay. The building contract was let to Kidson Construction Limited, and the Wensleys appreciate the superb input of all those who were involved in the project.

The Wensleys are also the owners of Mount Campbell Communications, based on Quarantine Rd in Annesbrook. Lloyd has been operating Mount Campbell Communications in Nelson since 1986 and offers highly specialised mobile radio service, advice and technical support.

Over the years, Mount Campbell Communications has also established major communications facilities at numerous sites around Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough.

This includes Mt Campbell, West of Motueka, where a 63 metre tower broadcasts digital television and provides mobile communication and other networks across the top of the Nelson and Tasman districts.

Another interesting project was Lloyd’s restoration of the Brooklyn Power Station behind Motueka, which was first built in 1934 but was washed out in 1976 and disassembled in 1982. In 1989, Lloyd and Chris bought what remained of the power station and began putting it back together. Lloyd designed a modern electrical system and the power station was re-commissioned in 2002 to provide electricity for the national grid.

Mount Campbell Communications has also been involved with several mobile radio communications projects and their Nelson team is amongst the most technically capable and experienced in New Zealand. It provides services to emergency management, lines companies, contractors, the forestry industry and such like. They are currently upgrading radio networks for advanced digital communications.

While not related to their usual communications activities, Lloyd said he and his wife Chris decided to purchase the McGlashen Ave site in 2007 because of its great location within Richmond’s growing residential and commercial population. At the time of purchase, an old house and a storage building occupied the site, but they could see the potential of its location within Richmond.

The price of the leases for first floor office space is negotiable.