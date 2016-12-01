With a high-flying international background in finance and a philosophical approach that values decent ethics, Gill Ireland is a real asset to those looking to sell or manage an investment in commercial property.

Part of the Bayleys real estate team in Nelson, Gill provides a full marketing and sales service to commercial property investors who want to sell, as well as offering management services to owners. Calling a spade a spade is, she says, part of the secret to her success, with clients continuously pleased with her ability to meet and exceed their expectations.

“My business philosophy is to listen to what the client wants and to be straight-up,” says the Londoner who spent a number of years working in international financial markets around the world, before leaving her most recent position in Singapore and settling in Nelson in 2012.

“I have always worked in a sales and marketing role as I enjoy meeting different people on a daily basis and finding the right solution for them.”

After joining Bayleys in 2013, a company she chose due to her opinion that they are front runners in real estate and have ethics that align with her own, Gill quickly built up a strong base of contacts and clients who appreciate her hard-working approach, experience and results.

“Property has always been of interest to me and my favourite part of the job is, as always, meeting client expectations,” she says. “My main point of difference is my financial and international background coupled with the strength of the Bayleys brand.”

Gill handles many different types of commercial properties, including retail, industrial and accommodation businesses. As part of the Bayleys team she also works to take the hassle out of managing commercial properties for owners.

“It’s becoming increasingly onerous for people to manage their own commercial property,” she says. “I can offer a management service that takes all the hassle out of owning their investment.”

Since her arrival in Nelson, Gill’s name and client base has gone from strength to strength, building a solid reputation in the local market amongst owners, investors and commercial property developers. Her past experience and knowledge has enabled her to continue achieving positive results that are testimony to her level of expertise.

While Gill may be used to working in the commercial field, she is also passionate about her local community. Supporting organisations such as local sports teams is something that has earned past accolades, and she is instrumental in Bayleys’ continuing sponsorship of Tasman United Football Club among other things.

The business itself supports communities throughout New Zealand through The Bayleys Foundation which provides assistance to many local schools, sports teams and not-for-profit groups – a strong part of the company’s culture and value system, and one of the main things that attracted Gill to it in the first place.

“Being part of my local community isn’t just important to my work, it’s vital to me

as a person too,” she says. “My experience of moving to the Nelson region and becoming part of the community has been such a wonderful experience, and something I’ll always be very grateful for.

“I hope to carry on the steady growth of my client base both nationally and internationally and to build on the properties under management, as well as being a proud member of the local Nelson community.”

Contact

Mobile: 022 184 2483

Office: 03 546 3576

gill.ireland@bayleys.co.nz