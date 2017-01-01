BY SADIE BECKMAN

We all want to put our best foot forward in life, but sometimes we’re not quite sure how to do it.

This is exactly where some objective expertise and advice in the friendly form of Lynn Crossland can help.

Lynn owns Renaissance Style Coaching, a professional image consultancy business that can guide you into presenting yourself to your absolute best advantage, expressing your highest potential and boosting your confidence and self-esteem.

But what exactly is ‘style coaching’?

Defined as a combination of personal styling advice, motivational techniques and image consultancy all rolled into one, it’s a way to take the doubt and uncertainty out of making your mark in life.

Certified Style Coach ™ Lynn says the methods help her clients become effortlessly stylish and confident and to have a frustration-free wardrobe, creating a fabulous new image in the mirror and a beautiful new persona on the inside too, because, after all, it’s what is on the inside that shines out.

Lynn first became interested in the field of style coaching 12 years ago, later pursuing her passion through study and qualifications to become accredited.

“I have always been very interested in the ways people put their outfits together, and why some look fabulous on some body types, whereas others don’t,” she says.

“I was very interested to find out what makes an outfit stand out above the rest, and how to achieve that polished, stylish look.

“Wearing the right styles and colours, having good posture and body language and being well-groomed can have a huge impact on confidence and self-esteem. Knowing what your style personality is and dressing appropriately for the right occasion can make you not only look great but feel really confident as well.”

Lynn provides coaching, which consists of daily confidence-boosting exercises and goal setting as well as support, to help with low self-esteem, and she says the results can be significant.

The style coaching sessions are carried out on a one-to-one basis or in group workshops, which is a lot of fun, with refreshments and nibbles provided. It is then explained which garments suit the different body types and techniques revealed how to create different optical illusions with style, pattern and colour.

“It is amazing how people can feel happier in life and achieve more when they are feeling confident,” she explains. “I am very passionate about style coaching because of the holistic approach it involves. It is incredible what you can disguise or enhance through dressing with some creative styling, and as everyone is different it is always interesting as well as rewarding to see someone feeling confident and looking fabulous.”

While many of her clients are women, Lynn also coaches men, with younger as well as older men gaining confidence and self-respect through presenting themselves in a stylish yet effortless way.

“I recently did a wardrobe sort-out for a young guy who, having now finished his studies and entering the world of work, was very keen to know how to revamp his wardrobe and discover what styles would give him a professional look,” she says.

“He was really pleased with the results and felt he could go out into the world showing his best face.”

Recently a client was thrilled with her organised wardrobe who found it a pleasure in the mornings to decide what to wear knowing that everything in her wardrobe fitted and made her look amazing.

Funnily enough though, Lynn’s top tip is when you have the right style clothes for your body shape and the right colours, to complete the look, wear it with a smile.