Nelson Management Ltd: Combining forces to care for kea

READ FULL ARTICLE

BY JACQUIE WALTERS

PHOTOS: B M KREIGENHOFER

A pygmy marmoset, the world’s smallest monkey. Natureland’s pygmy marmosets showcase its support for TRAFFIC, an organisation that works to reduce black market trade of endangered species
Natureland
Kea are social birds. These two males will feature in the new aviary upon completion
Kea are social birds. These two males will feature in the new aviary upon completion
South Island Kaka, part of Natureland’s breed release programme
Zookeeper Cameron Hawken working with Akoko, an African crested porcupine

Contact

nelsonforests.co.nz

You may also like

Sellers Room: Inspirational interior design

Callahan & Martella Electrical: Innovative Lighting Solutions

RE/MAX Elite: Local expertise, global reach