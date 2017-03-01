Thinking new kitchen, laundry, entertainment unit or even a commercial project?

The Sellers Room is the place to visit to be inspired about your interior project.

The Sellers Room, based in Stoke, welcomes you to visit their leading-edge interactive showroom, where their design team are available to assist potential clients to see, feel and try the many different products on offer including Corian and CaesarStone bench tops, lacquer and veneer finishes and Blum electric and soft- closing openings.

The Sellers Room is well sought after for residential developments across the top of the South Island and consistently engaged for commercial projects around New Zealand. They offer a full service from design to manufacture and installation, co-ordinating other sub-trades to ensure that the process does not become too overwhelming.

Owners Myles and Margarette Sellers work closely with their team of experienced designers, manufacturers and installers. A combined experience of 50 years designing projects around New Zealand has seen them proud of what they offer.

Myles has three decades of design and joinery experience, both residential and commercial, and brings his expertise to every project. Because the Sellers Room offers full service from concept through to manufacture and installation, they ensure your project expectations are met.

Margarette is passionate about the products the business offers. Her knowledge, communication and customer service mean she has established a large client base of loyal customers who request her personal assistance for their projects.

Working alongside Myles and Margarette, designer Jane Helem brings twenty years of interior design experience to the team. Her real point of difference is her insight and ability to combine her interior design skills and logical thinking, resulting in creativity that is achievable. Jane, Margarette and Myles can help you conceptualise, and turn your ideas into reality.

The Sellers Room employs some of the South Island’s most skilled, qualified and experienced joiners and interior designers who, with the passion that runs in the team, always bring out the best in all of their commercial and residential projects around New Zealand. Whether you want an update in your office design, a commercial kitchen for your restaurant, a kitchen, laundry, wardrobe or even a uniquely made entertainment unit, The Sellers Room can help you achieve that perfect result.

Approximately 15 team members working across manufacturing, production, IT, detailing, administration and design ensure the operation is comprehensive, and runs smoothly.

Clients are welcome to visit our joiner/production team and their project while it is being made, because it’s not only the showroom that is in Stoke, the factory is on the same premises. This is a great experience which allows for clients to be involved as much as they wish.

Supporting future employment is also important to the business, and they currently employ and train two apprentices in a supportive learning environment where senior members share knowledge with those who are looking to make joinery a career.

The team at The Sellers Room has a varied skill-set and a can-do attitude, and the business prides itself on its excellent customer service throughout the entire process of a project, including guarantees on products and workmanship.

Along with this focus on longevity and quality comes a commitment to sustainability. The company works closely with leading national and international suppliers who share their commitment to the environment and who produce their quality products through innovative design and ecologically sensitive processes.

“We specialise in designing and building the perfect space for your needs,” says Margarette.

“We absolutely love what we do, and we value your decision to consider our expertise for your project.”

Contact

thesellersroom.co.nz

Phone: 03 547 7144