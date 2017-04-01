Law offices situated in the Grand Mercure Nelson at Monaco may not seem the obvious location, but for Linda Bamford, Registered Legal Executive, it is the perfect setting for a client-focussed business.

“We are committed to service and to helping clients achieve successful outcomes,” she says.

Linda specialises in property and business transactions which are directly affected by other matters such as tax, relationship property issues, mortgages, wills or trusts, estate administration, loan agreements, subdivisions and possibly entry into a retirement village. This is in addition to the usual conveyancing work – with all its exacting requirements concerning the satisfaction of conditions. Linda also enjoys commercial transactions which may involve the sale and purchase of a business or leases of premises.

Linda is assisted by Angeline Cousins, Legal Executive and Jill Philipson, Legal Assistant. “We care about our clients, and like to support them through times of stress and uncertainty.”

Life experience is a key factor when it comes to working with people, and Linda believes her 23 years living and working in Europe, learning languages (German, Norwegian and Danish) helps her understand others better, and has made her think more carefully of how others may see a problem or how they feel having lost a loved one.

“My parents were botanists and travelled the world extensively plant-hunting,” she says, and this earthiness is reflected in the décor of the spacious office adorned with plants, flowers, art and a rustic table that has witnessed many a signature. “They taught me to do what you love,” Linda says, and that advice has guided her over the years. “I love helping people.”

When Linda first started working for Bamford Law – a business that was started in 2004 by her husband Tony Bamford – she worked in a shoebox-sized office in Stoke (since demolished to make way for Countdown) and a client base had to be built from scratch by hard work and dedication. “You can’t buy a reputation and client loyalty, you have to earn it,” Linda says.

“People don’t just walk into a law office. They search online or ring around to get an idea of the services available and are careful about costs. Monaco is perfect for us as we have ample free parking available, it is convenient to clients based in Stoke and is in between Richmond and Nelson. Many of our clients are now based all around the country, or overseas, as the firm has grown.

“The property market is fast at the moment, so due diligence is often done in advance of the presentation of an unconditional offer or one that has short term conditions, in the hope that the offer will be attractive to the vendor. This is the kind of pressure that buyers are currently dealing with and it is very stressful for them.

“Property law in general has changed dramatically over the past 15 years with bank cheques and waiting for document registration following settlement a thing of the past. Now registration is usually immediate with titles available for clients on settlement.

“I enjoy the challenge and excitement of my work. I enjoy people and making things happen!”