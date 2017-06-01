Dynamic husband and wife designing duo Myles and Margarette Sellers work closely with clients to create spectacular rooms whether it’s a kitchen, entertainment space or any other room you may have.

Their aptly named business, The Sellers Room, offers a full service from consult and design through to manufacture and installation of kitchens, bathrooms, laundries and even storage spaces for areas such as bedrooms and garages.

Their leading-edge showroom in Stoke is fully interactive and one of the most up-to-date and comprehensive in the Top of the South.

“It’s very much a touch and feel showroom,” explains Margarette. “We encourage people to come and have a look and see the very best that is available.”

The Sellers have been in the industry a long time and for them quality is crucial. They only offer and deal with top-of-the-range products, mainly because such items offer long-term value.

“We want to be able to stand behind our products and know that our suppliers will stand behind us,” says Margarette. “Therefore, we use products that we know will stand the test of time, and we’ve been around long enough to be able to have chosen those products knowing how good they are.”

The products they trust and use included Corian (they are certified Corian fabricators), Blum, The Laminex Group panels including CaesarStone, Granite and Hafele, and also their own lacquer finishes.

Margarette and Myles are knowledgeable and passionate about the products they recommend – to the point that they are prepared to happily stand behind them, but as Margarette points out, the beauty of using high quality is that breakdown of product rarely happens.

The couple are very much at the forefront of their business and chances are it’s their smiling faces you will see if you pop into the showroom.

They do all the initial consulting in-house and follow that up with on-site visits.

“We are very flexible – if people want us to come out at 8pm then that’s fine by us,” says Margarette.

Anyone thinking of renovating a kitchen, building a new house or perhaps just wanting to make better use of an existing space in their house is welcome to pop into The Sellers Room for a chat.

People are encouraged to bring their ideas along or allow the skilled team to come up with a design.

Transparency is important and The Sellers Room will come up with an itemised quote always conscious of individual budgets.

Myles, a qualified joiner, has been in the industry since leaving school, having completed his apprenticeship locally. During his 35 years as a joiner/designer including 30 years in business, his skillset has developed to the point where he prides himself on being able to ‘do anything’ and he particularly enjoys a challenge.

Margarette describes herself as having ‘creative flair’ and she enjoys working alongside Myles in the business, but is quick to acknowledge their back-up team, which includes Jane Helem who is a key member of the design team, with more than 20 years of interior design experience.

“Obviously we couldn’t achieve what we do without the amazing team we have working with us, and we are very proud of what we achieve.”